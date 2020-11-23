Cardinal Stritch Academy students to join grades 7-12 in going remote following Thanksgiving break

Academy students will report to school in-person on Nov. 24 and then switch to virtual learning. All students will return to building Dec. 7.

OREGON, Ohio — Students at Cardinal Stritch will spend an additional week on the remote learning plan following Thanksgiving break.

On Monday, school officials announced the change for Academy students. Students in preschool through 6th grade will report to school for in-person instruction tomorrow, Nov. 24.

After Thanksgiving break, preschool through 6th grade will learn remotely beginning Nov. 30. Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7.

The communication sent to families says that as of Monday morning, external close contact positive cases have caused an increase in quarantines at the Academy.

"Our faculty, staff & students have done their jobs on campus of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks inside the building, but we cannot control what is happening outside of our walls," the letter reads.

Grades 7-12 are already on a virtual learning plan, having started Nov. 20. Those students will follow the plan announced earlier to stay remote until returning to the building on Dec. 7.

Athletes playing winter sports will receive communication from coaches about practices and games during virtual learning.