TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and fire are on the scene of a car that crashed into a house Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of Western Ave. at Champion St. around 3:30 a.m.

The car crashed into the front porch of the home and is now stuck there. Fire crews are working to support the house so the car can be removed.