Bowling Green pregnancy center vandalized overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A free reproductive healthcare facility in Bowling Green was vandalized on Saturday morning.

HerChoice, also known as the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center, shared pictures of spray-painted graffiti on a plate glass window and an exterior brick wall of their building on Saturday.

Rochelle Sikora, Executive Director of the clinic, says she was told by Bowling Green police on Saturday morning that someone had vandalized the building.

The phrases “LIARS”, “FAKE CLINIC”, “Fund Abortion”, and “ABORT GOD” were painted over an approximately 6’ by 20’ area.

Whomever painted the graffiti also included the phrase “Jane’s Revenge”.

Jane’s Revenge, which is described as an extremist abortion rights group, has been accused of targeting reproductive healthcare facilities across the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June 2022.

The Counter Extremism Project, which maintains databases on extremist and terrorist groups around the world, calls Jane’s Revenge a “militant pro-abortion rights group” and says the group has claimed responsibility for arsons and vandalism across the country.

At this time, it’s unknown if anyone claiming to be affiliated with the group has claimed responsibility for the vandalism in Bowling Green.

Sikora says the clinic has been taking additional safeguards since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

“We’ve kinda been prepared for it since the Supreme Court decision last year. We knew that there were lots of threats being thrown around against pregnancy centers," said Sikora. "So, we installed improved security. We kinda were ready for it, mentally."

Sikora says a group of students, as well as members of the local Knights of Columbus, was able to clean up the graffiti by Saturday afternoon.

She also says the clinic has security footage of the incident and has filed a police report.

According to their website, HerChoice is a free medical clinic that offers pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI testing and information on pregnancy options.