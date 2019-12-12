BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A "significant" portion of Bowling Green is without power, the electric division tweeted. Officials say crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. When more information is available, it will be relayed.

Also, the Wood County 9-1-1 emergency phone system is down. For an emergency in Wood County, you are asked to call 419-354-9001.

The Electric Division has identified the cause of the power outage and is working to make the necessary repairs. It is anticipated that power will be restored within the hour.

The power outage in the south sectors of BG city have taken Crim Elementary, Kenwood Elementary and the Administrative Offices offline, and those buildings are unable to receive phone calls and emails.

Students are fine and seem to be enjoying this. Dismissal will follow the regular schedule.