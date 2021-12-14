From one Bowling Green to another: Mayor Aspacher issues call to action to help 'sister city' devastated by tornadoes

Donations will be collected from the BG community to alleviate financial stress after deadly tornadoes hit the same-named 'sister city' of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The mayor of one northwest Ohio city is calling residents to action to support a "sister city" of the same name during a time of need after deadly tornadoes swept through Kentucky.

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce are seeking donations to support residents in the city of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A long track EF-3 tornado hit the area during severe storms last week, killing dozens and causing widespread destruction across communities in Kentucky, including the Bowling Green area.

"This type of disaster requires a community response and we feel a strong connection to our 'sister' city sharing our name – Bowling Green," said Aspacher. "Let’s rally around our namesake community and provide them with our support to help them get back on their feet."

Monetary donations from the Bowling Green, Ohio community will be sent to the Bowling Green, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to assist in rebuilding and recovery efforts and to alleviate the financial burden of those who've lost everything.

Donations will be collected in Bowling Green, Ohio by the mayor and the chamber of commerce at the Bowling Green Fire Station, located at 1060 Pearl St., on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce located at 217 South Church St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Checks should be made payable to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

Those who aren't able to donate in person can donate online to the Bowling Green, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's tornado relief efforts at this link.