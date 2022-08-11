Bowling Green City Council adopts anti-discrimination amendment to protect reproductive rights

The proposed amendments to the city's existing anti-discrimination ordinance passed 6-1 Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Council responded to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in October when it voted 6-1 to adopt amendments to the city's existing anti-discrimination ordinance. Council Member Bill Herald was the sole vote against.

The new section will protect a person's right to reproductive decisions.

At least 200 people showed up to the city council meeting as it considered protecting those rights.

Some showed up to urge city council to vote no, while others supported the ordinance.

"I believe that what this would mean in BG is that if you have the ability to become pregnant that you can do so and feel safe and protected in the city that you live in, and unfortunately there is rampant discrimination for a myriad of reasons," Kristin Hady, the community engagement coordinator at Abortion Access Front, said.

Those against the addition of the ordinance argued it won't help women or protect them.

They claim it attacks women and the resources available to help them during their pregnancies.

"It would be a tragedy for the people of Bowling Green because we would essentially be saying that the life-affirming resources that are offered by our pregnancy resource centers every single day in Bowling Green and all over the state of Ohio and the nation are somehow dangerous for women, but they are life-affirming. They are real, real help," Allison Stump, the Students for Life coordinator at Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo, said.

Those who agree with the new ordinance said it isn't about telling someone an abortion is right or wrong. Nor does it change the fact that abortions are no longer legal in Ohio.