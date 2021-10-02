x
Boil water advisory issued for eastern Henry County residents

The advisory includes Village of McClure; residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65; and all customers on SR 65 in Henry County.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure; residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65; and all customers on SR 65 in Henry County. 

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by extremely cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at SR 65 at approximately midnight on Wednesday. 

While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County. 

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?

  • Do not consume your water without boiling it first;
  • Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
  • Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.
  • Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Click here for a complete fact sheet about what to do during a boil advisory.

