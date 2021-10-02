Boil water advisory issued for eastern Henry County residents

The advisory includes Village of McClure; residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65; and all customers on SR 65 in Henry County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure; residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65; and all customers on SR 65 in Henry County.

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by extremely cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at SR 65 at approximately midnight on Wednesday.

While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?

Do not consume your water without boiling it first;

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.

Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.