Boil water advisory issued for eastern Henry County residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure; residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65; and all customers on SR 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by extremely cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at SR 65 at approximately midnight on Wednesday.
While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?
- Do not consume your water without boiling it first;
- Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
- Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.
- Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
