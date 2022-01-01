Body of missing 25-year-old Army Reserves man found in Monroe County

Xiao Lu was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., leaving work at the United States Post Office on South St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Family members confirm, the body of a 25-year-old Army Reserves man who went missing on Tuesday was found in Monroe County on Friday.

Xiao Lu, 25, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., leaving work at the United States Post Office on South St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo.

Police were investigating in a field near Whiteford and Stearns Road just north of Toledo in Monroe County on Friday evening where the body was found.

When he didn't arrive home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Xiao's family drove up to the post office and were told that when he arrived for his shift, he said he wasn't feeling well and left.

According to a police report, soon after Xiao left work, he texted a family member the sentence, "I love you." Another family member also received a text, but the message reportedly didn't make sense.

The 25-year-old lived with his family in Sylvania, who says his disappearance is out of character.