Blood drive to be held in memory of slain Upper Sandusky Dollar Tree employee

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A blood drive in honor of an Upper Sandusky Dollar Tree employee killed in January is being held Friday at her alma mater in Crawford County.

Keris Riebel, a graduate of Wynford High School in Bucyrus, Ohio, was slain on Jan. 1 when a man entered the store and attacked her with a machete.

The blood drive for Riebel, 22, is from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the school's gymnasium and stems from the "Kind Like Keris" online movement that promotes acts of kindness.

The creator of the movement, Brenda Sand, has also set up fundraisers for a memorial site for Keris at a park, as well as a high school scholarship.

The man charged with her murder, Bethel Bekele, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all six charges: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Bekele was scheduled to complete a competency exam Thursday afternoon. The results of that hearing have not yet been made available.

WTOL 11's sister station in Columbus, Ohio, WBNS, contributed to this report.

