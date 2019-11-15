BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University hosted the fifth annual collegiate leadership summit for students Friday.

Propel Ohio is an event where students take the next steps to learn and become leaders in our community and eventually across the nation.

The one-day summit, hosted by Senator Sherrod Brown, brings over 400 students from 65 college across the state to explore careers in public service and discuss civic engagement related issues.

For some students, it's a chance to explore the field and for others it helps solidify their career path. One student said the conference reminds her this is what she wants to do as a career and that she is not alone as a student activist.

"You really do feel like you're isolated or it's just you and your friends and you're really fighting for that change, but it's only five of you. But when you're sitting in a group, in a room of 400 students you just know that you're not the only one and you're not the only one who these issues impact and you're not the only one who cares about them or that are doing something about it," said Hallie Cunningham. This year was her second time attending the summit.

Students participated in an engagement fair to learn about internships and a service project with the United Way of Toledo.

Senator Sherrod Brown said being at this conference is an important part of his job because he is able to collaborate with the younger generation that will eventually become leaders.

It is the fifth year Senator Sherrod Brown has hosted the conference and he said that he hope to continue it.