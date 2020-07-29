BGSU alumnus Benjamin Robison selected as Wood County Health Commissioner

Robison has roots in Bowling Green and spent the last five years leading emergency planning and response efforts for ODH.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A new health commissioner has been selected in Wood County after the previous commissioner, Ben Batey, resigned from his position.

Benjamin Robison was voted in Tuesday night during a special meeting of the Wood County Board of Health.

Robison has roots in Bowling Green and spent the last five years leading emergency planning and response efforts for the Ohio Department of Health.

“We’re thrilled to hire someone with Ben’s experience leading the state’s emergency response unit to be our next health commissioner,” Board of Health President Cathleen Nelson said. “We’re confident in Ben’s abilities to continue leading our team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that his ties to our community help make him an excellent choice for Wood County.”

Robison graduated from Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University. He earned a master’s degree in Public Health Administration from the Northwest Ohio Consortium for Public Health and has worked in emergency preparedness and public health for more than a decade.

Batey's last day on the job was Friday. He's now serving as the Chief Health Officer for Bowling Green State University. The Wood County Health Department and BGSU have formed a partnership that will allow the two agencies to work together as leaders in public health in Northwest Ohio.

