BGPD looking for specialized bike stolen from disabled person

Anyone with information should call BGPD at 419-352-1131.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division is looking for a bike that was stolen out of a van during the night hours of Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

The bike belongs to a disabled person and was stolen from the 100 block of Byall Ave.

The hand cycle is a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. Hand Cycle.

Police say the flag wasn't on the bike at the time it was stolen.

Police say the three male suspects also entered several other vehicles and stole other items.

