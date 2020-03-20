TOLEDO, Ohio — Many in the restaurant and retail industry are out of work because of the coronavirus, but so are musicians who can't play because of canceled gigs or events.

The owner of a bar in east Toledo has come up with a way to help local struggling musicians. Meanwhile, the community can still enjoy live entertainment.

Singer and guitarist Bobby May was scheduled to play at Papa's Tavern in Wednesday, but because of the coronavirus, the bar closed, and now May's unemployed.

The bar is located at 1328 Liberty St.

"Normally I would be playing out with friends and stuff and meeting with people but now I'm just playing at home annoying my wife," May said.

Tim Stahl, the bar's owner, has had musicians play five nights a week for the last 14 years.

"We're family. People don't understand that musicians are one big family. Bar owners are part of that family too," he said.

Hundreds of artists have donated their time and talent for benefits and fundraisers at Stahl's bar, so now it's his turn to give back.

Stahl's providing the musicians the space and the equipment to live stream their performances.

"Marc Barker who owns CMB Productions and who runs Glass City Podcast has brought all of his audio equipment and video equipment. Set up everything and is doing it totally free. He just wants to do it," Stahl said.

"I think it's great and I wish we could have all of our musician friends over to play, but we'll get a few at a time and keep in touch and let em' know we're thinking about em', even if they can't be here," May said.

People watching can donate money to support the artists.

Stahl said that he hopes he can live stream every week.

To watch the live stream starting 7 p.m. Friday, visit Glass City Podcast's Facebook page or YouTube page.

