Ballreich’s teaming up with the Buckeyes to launch new OSU-themed potato chips

The Tailgate Series will consist of four popular tailgating flavors, made right here in Ohio.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Ballreich Snack Food company, of Tiffin, Ohio, has partnered with The Ohio State University by launching The Tailgate Series.

The Tailgate Series is a collection of popular tailgating flavors packed into bite-size potato chips. Flavors include Ranch, Cheddar Slider, Jalapeño Popper and Classic.

Jamie Twining, Vice President of Sales at Ballreich Snack Food Company says, “We are excited about the new partnership with Ohio State University and the unique development of four new potato chip snacks that encompass popular tailgating flavors. We have something for everyone.”

The Ohio-made snacks are set to launch on Thursday, Oct. 14, and will be available in individual sizes and a larger 8oz bag for sharing.

“This is only the beginning,” Twining said, “as the relationship between OSU and Ballreich’s grows, so will the product line.”

The Tailgate Series will be available in stores and online at www.ballreich.com.