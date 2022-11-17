Heating, cooling business to gift lucky veteran with free furnace

In celebration of its 25th anniversary and veterans, AW Heating & Cooling is accepting nominations to honor someone who served as winter approaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Although Veterans Day has passed, one local business still wanted to give special thanks to someone who served in the U.S. military. Since winter is fast approaching, AW Heating & Cooling is celebrating its 25th anniversary, by honoring a veteran through a furnace giveaway.

David Wolfe, a former Marine, has worked at AW for over three years.

"I love it. We're a smaller company. But, we're close-knit, we're family," he said.

So, when he learned what AW President Renee Hertzfeld had planned for one lucky veteran, he was beyond proud.

"I've told Kyle and Renee for years how much I love working for this company. Honestly, it's a family," Wolfe said.

Hertzfeld said her family-owned business owes all its successful years to the Anthony Wayne Community, which they wanted to give back to.

"We would like to bless a veteran with a new furnace," Hertzfeld said. "Especially as we come into the winter heating season. We are accepting nominations through Nov. 28. We will select the veteran on (Nov. 29) and announce it then."

The requirements for nomination are:

Must be a veteran

Own and primarily reside at the residence

Live in or near the Anthony Wayne district

Have a gas furnace that is at least 10 years old

AW is accepting self-nominations as well.

Wolfe said no one should be too proud to consider this giveaway, because it's not a handout.

"Don't think of it as throwing free stuff at you, think of it as we're trying to give back," Wolfe said.

While the giveaway is for the company's 25th anniversary, Hertzfeld said it's not a one-off.

"This is something we'd like to do every year and probably not limit it to one (veteran)," she said.