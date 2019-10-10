TOLEDO, Ohio — Amtrak has gone full good news/bad news on train travelers in recent weeks. The company announced in late September that it was ending dining car service.

The good news? It is bringing back its buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotion for treks across the country in a roomette, bedroom, or family bedroom. The sale tickets are available from Oct. 8-14 for travel from Nov. 11 to April 8, 2020. To get the offer, use the code "V550."

Some of the cheapest roomette tickets (that's pair of tickets) include Memphis to New Orleans for $155, Chicago to New Orleans for $272, Washington, DC to Miami for $345, New York to Atlanta for $349, and Los Angeles to Seattle for $383. Blackout dates for travel are November 21 to December 3, December 21 to December 23, and December 27 to January 3, 2020.

The discount on sleeping accommodations is a great deal, but you'll need a traveling companion. The free ticket won't be your return ticket, but an accompanying ticket in the same sleeper car. The sleeping accommodations come with meals on most routes, seating during the day, and chairs that convert into a bed by night. Additionally, roomettes and bedrooms include bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, bedside storage, outlets, and a fold-down table.

"Recognizing the need to get more out of every moment, we wanted to offer our customers a truly unique way to experience the country," said Amtrak president and CEO Richard Anderson. "With our sleeper sale, customers can share the experience while taking in some of the best views and sightseeing opportunities the United States has to offer."

It's an alluring deal, especially if you've been thinking about enjoying a train trip for the sake of enjoying the ride or experimenting with ways to cut down on air travel because of the high carbon emissions. Or maybe you just want to playact like you're part of an old-timey murder mystery on your way to New Orleans. If that's the case, please invite us to come with you.

