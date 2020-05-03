WARREN, Mich. — Art Van Furniture announced Thursday that the company has decided to close and begin liquidation sales of all stores in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."

Going out of business sales at all stores will begin on March 6.

"On behalf of the Company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work. We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers," said Charles.

Art Van was founded by Art Van Elslander, who opened his first furniture store in Detroit in 1959 and grew it to the number one furniture and mattress retailer in the Midwest, according to the company.