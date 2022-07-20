Apartment fire in north Toledo leaves two dead

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a fire on North Superior Street in north Toledo. The fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-story apartment building with four units.
The fire broke out at 3:29 a.m. with Toledo Fire & Rescue on the scene at 3:31 a.m.
Per Toledo Fire & Rescue, two people are confirmed dead and firefighters are searching for one additional person.
One person jumped out of window and is being treated at the hospital for injuries.
No working fire alarms were found in the building. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.