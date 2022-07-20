Apartment fire in north Toledo leaves two dead

A fire broke out on North Superior Street around 3:29 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a fire on North Superior Street in north Toledo. The fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-story apartment building with four units.

The fire broke out at 3:29 a.m. with Toledo Fire & Rescue on the scene at 3:31 a.m.

Per Toledo Fire & Rescue, two people are confirmed dead and firefighters are searching for one additional person.

One person jumped out of window and is being treated at the hospital for injuries.