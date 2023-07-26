Toledo's oldest Black-owned restaurant celebrates 60 years in business

In 1963, Joann and Samuel Stuart established Ann's Bar-B-Que at 1008 N. Hawley St in central Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In 1963, Joann and Samuel Stuart established Ann's Bar-B-Que at 1008 N. Hawley St. On July 18, Toledo City Council honored the business for 60 years of service to the community, as the oldest Black-owned restaurant in the city.

The Stuarts' grandson, Samuel Stuart, Jr., now runs the Bar-B-Que carry out. He said he has now fully recognized his family's impact on Toledo.

"When I was younger, it was just my family restaurant," Stuart said. "But as I've gotten a little bit older it is starting to dawn on me how important to the community it really is."

The same customers there from day one say their families remain grateful for the food and the generosity.

Robert Savage helps run the Kitchen For The Poor on Vance Street. He said those who give need a community they can count on in times of need.

"The original owner was a very good guy. He and my father were really close and if my father would run short, he could come over here and get it from Sammy and he'd make sure he got it. Good people," Savage said.

For 60 years, 90% of Ann's menu has remained the same: ribs, rib tips and polar sausage.

"They are keeping it in the neighborhood so that people can come here and get what they want," said frequent customer Dell Ramsey.

Joann and Samuel adopted Samuel, Jr., before his fifth birthday. Now, Samuel Stuart Jr. has adopted the restaurant.

He said it's in honor of a legacy he hopes to carry on.