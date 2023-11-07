The Ability Center offers community events, activities and more; how you can participate

Organizers are theming a local event 'Toledo is for Everyone'. Here's how you can participate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center of Greater Toledo helps educate and provide service supporting people with disabilities in the community, from events and classes to hands-on activities.

Through the Ability Center, people with disabilities can participate in interactive life skills classes where they can develop skills for independent living, employment, or community-based living.

These free classes support goals set on a customized plan. People engage in activities aligned with their interests and talents, including recreation, employment, advocacy and transition.

Leaders with the ability center are excited about the Toledo Library take-over called “Toledo is For Everyone."

The first of its kind, this event will provide demonstrations and hands-on activities.

“We’re gonna have a sensory space We’re going to have wheelchair ramps where people can test out different angles," Director of Public Relations Mallory Crooks said of the event. "It’s going to be a hands-on family fun day and we want to encourage folks with and without disabilities to come check it out because it's really inclusive to everyone.”

The event takes place July 22 at the downtown Main Library from noon to 4 p.m.

The center is all about providing for the community of all abilities; they even offer sensory toys for families in need for free. It’s very similar to checking out a book in the library. You can come in to the Ability Center, find a toy that you would like to check out and then return it once you’re done.

The Ability Center is also calling on the community to help; they are asking for donations of slightly-used items or brand new items from Amazon.

Some of the items that they’re looking for include wheelchairs or bedside commodes. You can click here for a list of items that you can donate. On the website you’ll also find many programs, services, and events hosted by the Ability Center as well as ways that you can help out and volunteer.