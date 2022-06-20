Advice from AAA on how to stretch your dollar and save on gas

With prices at the pumps still high, here's what AAA says to keep in mind.

OHIO, USA — Gas prices are still high and for many drivers the prices at the pump are unavoidable.

Some of the advice from AAA is to avoid speeding. Also, try to not use your air conditioner as much as possible and instead roll down your windows. If you are on the highway though, having your windows down creates drag and is not good for gas mileage.

There are also plenty of apps you can download to search for the cheapest prices around you. Keep in mind: the farther you drive for those lower prices, the more gas you burn.

One of the most important points is to have enough gas in your car because if you don't, it could cost you more in the long run.

"As gas sits in your vehicle, it settles and if you're allowing it to run all the way down to empty you're pulling up those sediments in your fuel tank, and into your filters and the mechanics of your vehicle so we really urge against running all the way empty," Kara Hitchens, a public affairs manager with AAA, said.

Hitchens recommends for drivers to have at least a quarter tank of gas at all times, adding that the meter telling drivers how many miles they have until empty is not always accurate.

