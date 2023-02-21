8th graders participate in program geared toward ending domestic violence before it begins

The AMEND Together program's goal is to help men be a part of the solution when addressing domestic violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Eighth-grade boys at Jones Leadership Academy of Business are learning about healthy relationship skills through the AMEND Together program.

The program's goal is to help men be a part of the solution when addressing domestic violence, Karyn R. McConnell, the vice president of YWCA of Northwest Ohio, who is partnering with the program, said.

Its curriculum is four steps: journey into manhood, blueprint of manhood, interpersonal skills and manhood in the community.

"Our theory is, if we can grab boys at a young age and help them to understand that domestic violence is not something that is acceptable and not something they should be doing, we can help to not have as many cases that we see in our domestic violence shelters," McConnell said.

According to the CDC, one in 11 teen girls experience dating violence.

"It's not going to be a cure all, but it will definitely prevent domestic violence in many ways and help people open up about their feelings and not have pent up feelings," Logan Ehrhardt, one of the eighth-grade students participating in the program, said.

The program creates safe space learning environments, which include team-building exercises.

"Teamwork can help you learn with a partner," Cay'von Rocker, another student participating in the program, said. "You don't want to argue. You want to try to come up with a solution on how to do things better."

Dr. Ward Barnett, the principal of Jones Leadership Academy of Business, believes the program is starting in the perfect place but wants it to expand everywhere.

"I love how our program is interactive and the way that our students are able to engage it," Barnett said. "We began with topics such as journey into manhood and what it means to be a man. Also, interpersonal skills. How do you interact with one another, not just with women, but with each other?"

It can be hard topic to discuss, but Ehrhardt said the school is doing a great job of making it less traumatic.

"I think it's really good that they are trying to change it," Ehrhardt said. "It does kind of disappoint me that it has to be taught to change, because it just shouldn't happen. But its great they are trying to help with that."