TOLEDO, Ohio — Conditions don't get much better than this for viewing the stars and planets in the night sky.

For best viewing, try to get away from city lights. And, make sure to bundle up! Lows are expected to be in the teens overnight.

The good news is, cold winter nights like this one tend to have the best visibility for astronomy because of low haze and humidity.



Early Wednesday after sunset, you will be able to look to the west and see Venus. It will look just like a bright star. And, right above the horizon, star-gazers can observe the planet Mercury.

In the morning, you'll be able to spot more planets, with Venus, Jupiter and Saturn visible. You'll need to look to the east just before sunrise.

