BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The two men accused of a hate crime that took place in a Bowling Green Waffle House, were both indicted Wednesday.

Dick Jacob, 22, and 21-year-old Zachary Keller, are both facing felonious assault and ethnic intimidation charges.

Police say back in March, Jacob and Keller assaulted two teen victims and used racial slurs toward them after the victims walked into the restaurant.

The victims were treated by the Bowling Green Fire Division EMS and the Wood County Hospital for various injuries.

The alleged crime made its way to city and national officials which then prompted community organizations to discuss ways to ensure BG promotes inclusion and denounces hate.

"It’s been very, very disturbing and alarming. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and if people want to behave this way they can stay away from Bowling Green” said Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown also released a statement Monday regarding the attacks.