18-year-old Sandusky man dies from a shooting early Sunday morning

Sandusky Police say three people are in custody and being questioned

SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a shooting occurred on Erie Street in Sandusky. Sandusky Police responded to the 700 block report and arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement found the victim, Tajour Tye, an 18-year-old Sandusky male. Sandusky Police say the victim Tajour Tye was rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

The police have continued investigation as a homicide. Sandusky Police say three people are in custody, being questions and will be facing charges of complicity to murder.