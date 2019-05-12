TOLEDO, Ohio — A tentative agreement between the UAW and Fiat Chrystler could bring 100 new jobs to the Jeep plant in north Toledo.

The plan is to invest $160 million in Toledo's North Assembly plant and $120 million in the South plant. All of the new jobs will be dedicated to working on electric and hybrid vehicles like the new electric Jeep Wrangler.

The money will also go toward new training and equipment for making these vehicles.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke out about this move Thursday. He believes it shows the auto industry has confidence in Toledo and wants to continue to build their product here. While some areas of Ohio have lost production jobs through the "Big 3" negotiations, he is glad Toledo is winning.

"So to invest this amount of money in this plant, in this workforce for a product that is still a couple years away from happening is an indication that they see Toledo as their long term home and we love it," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Tentative contract between UAW and FCA will now go before workers. Votes will take place beginning Friday.

