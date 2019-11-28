1 dog left in Wood County Humane Society ahead of Thanksgiving Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for a furry best friend for the holidays, the Wood County Humane Society only has one dog left before they've cleared their kennels.

Lilo is a 6-year-old pup who loves going on walks and would you let you pet her all day.

She is going to be all alone at the shelter for Thanksgiving, but they're hoping to get her a good home by the end of the week and clear the shelter.

"This is the first time where we've had a situation where we've cleared kennels before the holiday, so we are all really really excited to get her out of here and get her a home," Wood County Humane Society Animal employee Caitlyn Burmeister said.

If you are interested in adopting her, you can call but the shelter won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. To actually put an adoption hold on Lilo, you have to go in person.

The shelter also has plenty of cats ready to find their fur-ever home.

