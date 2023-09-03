1 dead in Findlay fire early Sunday

Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the burning house.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The body of a man was found inside a Findlay home that caught fire early Sunday.

Firefighters discovered the body in a home on fire at 237 Clifton Ave.,, according to a report from Findlay Fire Chief Joshua Eberle.

When firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire shortly after 4:30 a.m. they found "significant fire conditions" there, including fire coming through the roof, the report said.

Authorities are not identifying the man whose body was found pending a positive identification by the coroner, the report said.

A state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate, but there is no indication that the cause of the fire was suspicious, according to the report.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:45 a.m..

