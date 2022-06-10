GRPD Officer charged in Lyoya shooting death bonds out of jail

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr entered a not-guilty plea on a second-degree murder charge in connection to Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, 31, was arraigned in Grand Rapids 61st District Court on a second-degree murder charge Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced he was charging the officer in Patrick Lyoya's April 4 shooting death following the conclusion of a Michigan State Police investigation.

Schurr turned himself in Thursday in Calhoun County.

After Judge Nicholas S. Ayoub set his bond at $100,000 cash surety, Schurr bonded out Friday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Schurr said very few words in court Friday. Several people seated in the courtroom were wearing t-shirts showing support for the officer.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He retained two attornies to represent him: Mark D. Dodge, Dodge & Dodge, P.C. and Matthew G. Borgula, Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC.

Dodge is a criminal defense attorney based out of Grand Rapids. Borgula was once a lead federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

They argued that he should be released ahead of a potential trial citing no former criminal history and his living in West Michigan for all of his life.

Judge Ayoub said he acknowledged Schurr turned himself in, however, he said he didn't think a personal recognizance bond was appropriate in this case.

The judge set his bond at $100,000 cash surety on these conditions:

The defendant will not purchase a firearm

Report to court

Do not use any illegal drugs, use marijuana or drink alcohol

Not engage in any threatening behavior

He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on June 21.

Schurr's legal team shared this statement regarding their client:

"We were disappointed to learn that Officer Schurr has been charged with murder by the Kent County Prosecutor. Officer Schurr is a decorated member of law enforcement who has dedicated his career to helping others and protecting the citizens of Grand Rapids. The evidence in this case will show that the death of Patrick Lyoya was not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation. Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer. Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death. We are confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated."

Following the shooting, Schurr had been placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the conclusion of the investigation.

After the Kent County Prosecutor announced he had charged the officer, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said he would ask the City Manager to immediately suspend Schurr without pay pending termination.

The union that represents police officers in Grand Rapids said they're backing Officer Schurr. The Grand Rapids-area Fraternal Order of Police also called the charge against Schurr a "ridiculous miscarriage of justice."

