Nevaeh Buchanan should be 17. Instead, she's forever 5 years old and her killer has never been brought to justice in her haunting death

The Monroe County Sheriff says this case has never been 'cold' and there are still leads being pursued in the case of the girl found encased in concrete in 2009.

It is the tricycle she was riding in May 2009, when she disappeared, uniting neighbors and strangers in the common goal of finding that little girl with a big smile.

For those who know the story of the 5-year-old girl, the photo on the left is haunting. Nevaeh is riding a tricycle and holding a sign that reads "May."

If you study the name for a moment, you might notice that her first name is heaven spelled backward.

A placard above the photos reads: "In memory of Nevaeh Buchanan." Below is another: "Never forgotten."

She looks slightly different in all three pictures, a testament to the rapid changes of early childhood. But the big smile is the same.

An angelic-looking girl beams out from a series of pictures hanging on a wall inside the law enforcement complex in Monroe.

The entire community crossed its fingers, but it was only a matter of time before their worst fears were realized.

"I didn't take her and I definitely didn't kill her," he told Reiter, denying he knew who might be involved. "I have no clue. I wish that I did have some clue. I am hoping that she ain't dead. I still got my fingers crossed that they are going to find her alive."

Rumors grew by the day. At one point, two children reportedly told police that Nevaeh was stabbed and dragged into nearby woods. Convicted sex offenders George Kennedy, Roy Smith and James Easter were declared persons of interest by police because of their pasts and because of previous relationships with Nevaeh's mother.

Over the ensuing days, hundreds of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers combed through the apartment complex and nearby areas looking for clues. Helicopters zipped across the skies and large search parties of concerned citizens scoured nearby fields.

Nevaeh's mother, Jennifer, believed her daughter was playing in a neighbor's unit. When a child told her that Nevaeh was actually outside playing, Jennifer began searching for her daughter around 8 p.m. She was nowhere to be found. 911 was called. An Amber Alert was issued by late evening.

Nevaeh Buchanan was in and out of apartments with other children, but she was seen playing outside. At one point, she was near a playground behind the complex. There was a hole in a fence allowing easy access for the apartment kids to the playground.

May 24, 2009, was a beautiful spring day in Monroe, Mich. Early morning temperatures started in the low 60s. By late afternoon, the day topped out at a high of 72. Windows were open throughout the Charlotte Arms apartment complex on North Macomb Street.

"Whether this resulted from another person forcibly pressing this child's face into dirt or whether she was buried alive cannot be determined."

In his summary, Dr. Schmidt provided a chilling closing statement when describing how the child choked to death on dirt:

Nevaeh's body was found face down and the concrete was poured over her.

On June 5, Dr. Carl Schmidt of the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy on the 5-year-old. He ruled that "her death was caused by aspiration of fine particulate matter (dirt)."

He later told reporters he smelled what he thought was dead fish. But he then saw human flesh.

There were some rocks on which they could sit and a concrete block that they could walk over to settle in another location. At one point, Bickley stumbled on the concrete and a piece of it gave way.

On the morning of June 4, 2009, Guy Bickley and his father, Lowell, found a spot alongside the River Raisin, near Dixon Road in Raisinville Township, where they could sit and cast their fishing lines.

12 Years Gone By : No Answers

The piece of land where Nevaeh was found is no longer beside the River Raisin. It has been carved away in an attempt to erase the visual evidence of the grisly murder that occurred on it.

There is still the path that fishermen would take 12 years ago. Fight your way through brush, you can make your way to the water.

By the roadway, a wooden cross has been erected, Nevaeh's name engraved in it. A variety of stuffed animals, including a giant dog and teddy bear, stand guard on the nearby grounds.

It's peaceful and desolate. It's easy to see how a killer might believe the land would never give up his secrets.

Forty-five minutes away, Risa Smith shakes her head.

"After 10 years, I simply can't understand how anybody could abduct and murder a 5-year-old child. This child cannot fight for themselves. She cannot defend herself."

In multiple media interviews, Smith has provided quotes about the case. She is a distant cousin to Nevaeh, so she's family, though not particularly close to either Nevaeh's mother or father.

She was on site on Day 1 searching for the little girl, distraught by the thought of how terrified she would have been.

She has been relentless in pursuing justice. She lugs binders of notes into the interview, apologizing that she wasn't able to bring ALL of her notes. The binders contain notes on "suspects," timelines, even interviews that she and a partner conducted with potential witnesses.

She is the administrator for the Facebook group, Justicefor Nevaeh. She also runs a nonprofit, Focus on the Children, Inc. She partly blames the fact she is divorced on her obsession with the case.

"A big portion of my life in the last 10 years has been devoted to trying to get justice for Nevaeh," she says. "I was in college going for a bachelor's degree in business administration. I changed that up and got an associate's degree in business administration and a bachelor's in criminal justice. So it totally changed my path in life."

Even though much of the public's scrutiny has focused on Smith, Kennedy and Easter, Smith isn't so sure the answer is that simple. But she believes that Nevaeh likely knew her abductor.

"Everyone that we talked to said she was very shy and she would not go up to someone she did not know," she says. "No one we talked to said they heard a kid crying or screaming or asking for help. Did she know this person and that's why she willingly went? DID she willingly go? Nobody knows that."

As far as a theory, despite all her research, she just isn't sure.