Man arrested, charged with allegedly groping underage girl at Cedar Point

TOLEDO, Ohio — 11 Investigates has an update to our sexual assault investigations at Cedar Point employee housing.

As a result of our series, the Sandusky Police Department took over policing duties at the park and told 11 Investigates there have been no more assaults at employee housing so far in the 2023 season.

But that is not the case inside the park.

According to a Sandusky Police Department report dated June 10, 2023, 30-year-old Wesley Crose, of Mansfield, was arrested at Cedar Point for allegedly groping people while in line for the Raptor rollercoaster, including an underage girl.

The report states another parkgoer complained that Crose got uncomfortably close to him, caressing his torso and hips. When the victim confronted Crose as to why he was touching him, he says Crose punched him in the nose.

The man's girlfriend also accused Crose of rubbing his buttocks up against hers.

Body cam video released to WTOL 11 shows Sandusky police officers confronting Crose as he exits the Raptor.

During the course of the investigation, the report states officers discovered an outstanding warrant for Crose for failure to appear for sentencing on a drug charge out of Richland County.

The couple stated they did not wish to press charges against Crose. Sandusky police arrested Crose for the outstanding warrant.

The officer stated that when returning to the park to patrol, he was advised by Cedar Point Security that another victim wished to report Crose.

A woman and her 16-year-old daughter claimed the teen was sexually assaulted by Crose in line for the Raptor.

The girl said Crose came up behind her and groped her, caressing her pubic area and putting his hands in between her legs. The teen took a picture of the man who she said had touched her and showed it to police, who confirmed it was Crose.

After the girl reported his actions, police charged Crose with sexual imposition. He is scheduled to appear in Sandusky Municipal Court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 14.

Cedar Point did not respond to WTOL 11's request for comment.