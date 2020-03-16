11 Investigates: The Murder on Brown Road

Captain Matt Luettke took over the detective’s division of the Lucas County sheriff’s department in 2018. One of the first cases he looked at was the murder of Mark DiStefano.

He has boxes of files involving the case.

“I’ve treated this case as if it happened last Sunday, as opposed to 40 years ago,” Luettke says. “We’ve gone to other states, southwestern states. We’ve gone to other places to get information and collect evidence. We’ve had prison officials conduct interviews with people incarcerated.”

He says he needs the public’s help. He asks that anyone with a lead email him at mluettke@co.lucas.oh.us or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Over four decades, dozens of rumors have circulated around town. Mark’s uncle, Jim Hymore, says he knows who killed his nephew.

He says he and his wife were at a party shortly after Mark’s death.

“This guy was drinking tequila and out of nowhere told a story about him and his buddy getting beer at Bono Tavern. He said they then went out to the pier, where he got into this hot fight with a Halka kid. Then, ‘bang, bang, no more Halka,” Hymore says the man told him, not knowing that Mark was his nephew and that the teen’s last name was DiStefano.

Mark DiStefano

family photo

But I spent dozens of hours in the region, driving between the various sites and talking to people with information about the case. Most people agree that it makes little sense that Mark would have gotten into a car with a nearly complete stranger and agree to go to the pier, especially when he was hell-bent on going home to his dog. The timeline also would not fit. If he left at 4:30, as Menter says, going to the pier, being killed, and then dumped would not fit with Dr. Mignerey's ruling on time of death.

But Hymore is convinced the man killed his nephew. The man he suspects died in 2018.

Luettke says his team considered that lead and many others. He wants to give the family closure.

“My heart goes out to those families. I can’t even imagine not knowing who killed my loved one,” Luettke says. “I can’t imagine for any of those families what they go through every day. And you can tell when you talk to those families – that it is every day. It may have been 40 years ago, but to them, it’s still very real, very fresh.”

But the family is dwindling.

Jacqueline died in 2001 of breast cancer, just 34 years old. Mike DiStefano never got over the death of his baby sister and brother. He died in 2008 of a massive heart attack. Mike’s son died in 2010. Angela’s husband, Luke, passed away in 2004. Her father died last year and Billie rests alongside Mark in the Oakwood Cemetery on Brown Road.

family photo

“I walk the floors at night. I dream about Mark. I talk to him. I went to the grave and told him, ‘You have to help me get information,’” Angela says.

On Feb. 19, she believes Mark answered her pleas.

That night, 11 Investigates aired a special devoted to the 16-month killing spree by brothers Anthony and Nathaniel Cook. The retelling of the crimes made Angela sit up on her couch.

“I always wondered about those Cook brothers,” she says. "I believe they did this."

Fom left, murderers Nathaniel and Anthony Cook whisper during their sentencing at Lucas County Courthouse on April 6, 2000.

The Blade