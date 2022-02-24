11 Investigates: Sexual misconduct against guards pervasive at Toledo Correctional

City says none of 868 incidents in 2021 were presented for prosecution

In 2021, more than 850 similar incidents happened at Toledo Correctional. None of the incidents resulted in prosecution.

And he did, and the officer was forced to watch.

She called for support. A male officer arrived and ordered the inmate to stop. After he left, the inmate cursed at the female guard and told her, “just for that, I’m going to [do this] all night long.”

As she watched, the inmate pushed aside his “suicide gown” and exposed himself to the guard and began to manipulate his penis.

It’s a dreaded duty that means exactly what it says. A prisoner is deemed suicidal and the officer needs to constantly watch him.

Rule 14 violations : A disturbing trend

When an inmate is taken into custody at a state prison, he or she is given a handbook.

A Rule 14 violation in that handbook is defined as “seductive or obscene acts, including but not limited to: including indecent or masturbation; including, but not limited, to any word, action, gesture or other behavior that is sexual in nature and would be offensive to a reasonable person.”

There were 4,259 violations at Ohio prisons last year. There were 868 at Toledo Correctional. In 2019, there were 3,853 and 781, respectively.

A key event, however, happened in the fall of 2019. Then-newly appointed Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith addressed prison employees in a five-minute video message about Rule 14 infractions.

“At the end of the day, I just want everyone to know that I have zero tolerance for this. And I don't expect our people to put up with victimization. And I want them to know that we are continuing to try to work to do something about it,” she said.

In an email to 11 Investigates, ODRC spokesman JoEllen Smith credited Chambers-Smith’s focus on the issue as the reason that violations are up, saying employees are now emboldened to report harassment. She also said there has been about a 50 percent increase in cases heard by a rules infraction board. Before 2019, many cases were heard by hearing officers. A rules infraction board can hand out harsher penalties, such as loss of privileges or inmates being transferred to more secure or isolation housing.

However, one of Chambers-Smith’s goals was to change state law to toughen penalties. In Florida, repeated offenses can result in a felony conviction and being places on the state’s sex-offender list. No new legislation has been passed in Ohio. Prisoners typically face few consequences for their actions, according to interviews.

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, met with Chambers-Smith in December about the issue, and she told 11 Investigates that the city of Toledo can do more.

“I think the solution, which the director suggested, is that we use the ability of the municipal court, the city prosecutors, to accept charges filed by the personnel at the corrections facility and that those offenders have their day in court,” she said. “You don’t need to increase the punishment. You need to enforce the law.”

She said she would attempt to set up a meeting with the city after the interview. That meeting took place on Tuesday between Law Director Dale Emch, Toledo Chief Prosecutor David Toska, Hicks-Hudson and prison officials.

The city committed to prosecuting future incidents as public indecency cases. If an inmate exposes himself, it would initially be a fourth-degree misdemeanor. If he exposes himself and masturbates, a first offense would be a third-degree misdemeanor. Repeated offenses would elevate to a first-degree misdemeanor and up to an additional six months in prison.

“If the cases are brought before us by law enforcement or an individual, we will prosecute them,” Toska said.

Asked how many of the more than 850 violations were prosecuted last year, Toska said: “None to my knowledge.”

Asked why that was, he said: “It’s incumbent upon the prison to report. As with any case, they are driven by individual cooperation.”