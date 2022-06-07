Possible Hepatitis A linked to fresh strawberries, Urban Remedy recalls tea

The Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose may contain strawberries linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak, according to the FDA.

Urban Remedy, an organic fresh food company, recalled a strawberry tea drink for possible Hepatitis A contamination.

In a statement released June 3, the company said the Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose may contain FreshKampo or HEB-branded organic strawberries currently being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration as a likely source of a Hepatitis A outbreak linked to fresh organic strawberries.

According to the statement, the product was sold in at various retail stores in a 12-ounce resealable plastic bottle in 24 states including Ohio and Michigan between May 17 and May 29.

Urban Remedy said those who have purchased the product should either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

According to the FDA, those who have purchased the product should not consume it. But if they have, "consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include yellow skin or eyes, stomach pain, diarrhea, dark urine and light-colored stool, among others.

Urban Remedy CEO Paul Coletta said "food safety is our company’s top priority."

"No illnesses have been reported consuming Urban Remedy product to date," according to the statement.