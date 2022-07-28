A culture of safety: UTMC receives four-star rating

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Ellis said the hospital's hard work can be summed up in one word: safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Medical Center received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an honor that about 900 hospitals have earned nationwide.

It wasn't too long ago Phil Marisay said many didn't expect much from UTMC. Marisay worked on the 'Save UTMC' campaign which focused on mitigating the threat of the hospital's closure. No one wanted to see the center closed down, but it had almost come close to that.

"That would have been a serious blight in an already challenged part of Toledo. Part of Toledo that's already seen the loss of a YMCA, we lost Southwick, and things like that," Marisay said.

Former Toledo Mayor and Save UTMC Movement Coordinator, Carty Finkbeiner, said the recent four-star rating is important, especially since the center provides so much to the community.

"If they have to go someplace else out on that campus, it's very easy to get from point A to point B," he said. "And you add in that Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health, that part helps being out there. You've got a clinic environment that's taking care of some very basic human needs."

UTMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Ellis, said the center did not earn the rating overnight.

He said it was through refocusing the entire crew's mindset on the patients, and the importance of all-around care over the last five years.

Ellis summed up the hard work with one word: safety.

"Once you create a culture of safety and a culture of those kinds of high expectations for excellent quality, it starts to become the culture of excellence that we really want to have," Ellis said.

He said the positive conversation around UTMC's improvement will continue to grow.

"A lot of these things are really synergistic," Ellis said. "Excellent care of the patient, excellent support in the community and a place that everyone can be proud of to be working here," Dr. Ellis said.