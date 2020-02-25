TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting close to spring! If you find yourself dreaming of warm-weather cookouts, but would prefer leaving those extra calories behind, this "skinny bean burger" recipe is sure to do the trick.

INGREDIENTS

Black beans — 45 oz. can drained and rinsed

Bread crumbs — 1 cup

White rice — 1 1/2cups

Roasted red peppers — 45 oz. small, diced

Crushed red pepper — 1/3 tsp.

Celery — 1/3 bunch small, diced

Red onion — 1/3 onion small, diced

Sea salt — 1/3 Tbs.

White pepper — 1/3 Tbs.

Cumin — 1 1/4 Tbs.

Worcestershire — 1/3 cup

Parsley — 1/3 cup fresh, chopped

Egg — 1 egg

ASSEMBLY

Combine all ingredients, excluding the bread crumbs, and refrigerate for one hour.

Portion to 5 oz. and lightly dredge in the remaining bread crumbs to create a crust on the outside.

