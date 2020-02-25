TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting close to spring! If you find yourself dreaming of warm-weather cookouts, but would prefer leaving those extra calories behind, this "skinny bean burger" recipe is sure to do the trick.
INGREDIENTS
- Black beans — 45 oz. can drained and rinsed
- Bread crumbs — 1 cup
- White rice — 1 1/2cups
- Roasted red peppers — 45 oz. small, diced
- Crushed red pepper — 1/3 tsp.
- Celery — 1/3 bunch small, diced
- Red onion — 1/3 onion small, diced
- Sea salt — 1/3 Tbs.
- White pepper — 1/3 Tbs.
- Cumin — 1 1/4 Tbs.
- Worcestershire — 1/3 cup
- Parsley — 1/3 cup fresh, chopped
- Egg — 1 egg
ASSEMBLY
Combine all ingredients, excluding the bread crumbs, and refrigerate for one hour.
Portion to 5 oz. and lightly dredge in the remaining bread crumbs to create a crust on the outside.
