TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting close to spring! If you find yourself dreaming of warm-weather cookouts, but would prefer leaving those extra calories behind, this "skinny bean burger" recipe is sure to do the trick.

INGREDIENTS

  • Black beans — 45 oz. can drained and rinsed
  • Bread crumbs — 1 cup
  • White rice — 1 1/2cups
  • Roasted red peppers — 45 oz. small, diced
  • Crushed red pepper — 1/3 tsp.
  • Celery — 1/3 bunch small, diced
  • Red onion — 1/3 onion small, diced
  • Sea salt — 1/3 Tbs.
  • White pepper — 1/3 Tbs. 
  • Cumin — 1 1/4 Tbs.
  • Worcestershire — 1/3 cup
  • Parsley — 1/3 cup fresh, chopped
  • Egg — 1 egg

ASSEMBLY

Combine all ingredients, excluding the bread crumbs, and refrigerate for one hour. 

Portion to 5 oz. and lightly dredge in the remaining bread crumbs to create a crust on the outside. 

RELATED: Recipe: Grilled Cajun shrimp lettuce wraps

RELATED: Recipe: Smoked salmon roll-ups