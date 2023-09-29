2023-2024 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Calendar

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here's everything you need to know about the 2023-2024 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, from registration to workouts to challenges to extra credit and more.
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: Registration Begins. Call Super Fitness North at 419-476-6018 to make your registration appointment and get set up to succeed.
Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Kickoff party at Super Fitness north location, 343 New Towne Square Dr, Toledo, OH 43612. Come out to pick up your challenge T-shirt and more.
NOVEMBER
Saturday, Nov. 4: First Challenge @ the Toledo Zoo!
Monday, Nov. 6th: First Weight In
DECEMBER
Monday, Dec. 4: Second weigh-in.
How you doing on your journey? Check in to make sure you stay on track.
Saturday, Dec. 9: Challenge No. 2.
Head to Super Fitness North to celebrate the holiday. Plus, bring a toy to donate to the WTOL 11 Gift of Joy campaign that helps provide gifts for Lucas. Co. children in foster care.
JANUARY
Monday, Jan. 8: Third weigh-in.
Ok, it's been a couple weeks since the holidays. Make sure you're working towards you goal. This is our first mandatory weigh-in.
Saturday, Jan. 20: Challenge No. 3.
Save the Date. More Details coming.
FEBRUARY
Monday, Feb. 5: Fourth weigh-in.
Saturday, Feb. 10: Challenge No. 4
Are you ready for a challenge? Make sure to save the date for this mandatory event.
MARCH
Monday, March 4: Fifth weigh-In.
Saturday, March 9: Challenge No. 4
APRIL
Monday, April 8: Sixth weigh-in.
Time to check in.
Saturday, April 13: Challenge No. 6.
MAY
Saturday, May 4: Challenge No. 7.
Our last challenge. Make sure to cheer everyone on.
Monday, May 6: Final Weigh In
Tuesday, May 14: Finale at Super Fitness North
This is it. The big finale. Head to Super Fitness North and watch as we crown a winner and award the $1000 cash prize.
Saturday, May 20: Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Journey Special. Watch everyone's journey over the last seven months.