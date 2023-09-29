2023-2024 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Calendar

Check this to see where you need to be and when to make the most out of your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge activities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here's everything you need to know about the 2023-2024 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, from registration to workouts to challenges to extra credit and more.





OCTOBER

Oct. 1: Registration Begins. Call Super Fitness North at 419-476-6018 to make your registration appointment and get set up to succeed.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Kickoff party at Super Fitness north location, 343 New Towne Square Dr, Toledo, OH 43612. Come out to pick up your challenge T-shirt and more.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, Nov. 4: First Challenge @ the Toledo Zoo!

Monday, Nov. 6th: First Weight In

DECEMBER

Monday, Dec. 4: Second weigh-in.



How you doing on your journey? Check in to make sure you stay on track.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Challenge No. 2.

Head to Super Fitness North to celebrate the holiday. Plus, bring a toy to donate to the WTOL 11 Gift of Joy campaign that helps provide gifts for Lucas. Co. children in foster care.

JANUARY

Monday, Jan. 8: Third weigh-in.

Ok, it's been a couple weeks since the holidays. Make sure you're working towards you goal. This is our first mandatory weigh-in.

Saturday, Jan. 20: Challenge No. 3.

Save the Date. More Details coming.

FEBRUARY

Monday, Feb. 5: Fourth weigh-in.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Challenge No. 4

Are you ready for a challenge? Make sure to save the date for this mandatory event.



MARCH

Monday, March 4: Fifth weigh-In.

Saturday, March 9: Challenge No. 4

APRIL

Monday, April 8: Sixth weigh-in.

Time to check in.

Saturday, April 13: Challenge No. 6.

MAY

Saturday, May 4: Challenge No. 7.

Our last challenge. Make sure to cheer everyone on.

Monday, May 6: Final Weigh In

Tuesday, May 14: Finale at Super Fitness North

This is it. The big finale. Head to Super Fitness North and watch as we crown a winner and award the $1000 cash prize.



Saturday, May 20: Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Journey Special. Watch everyone's journey over the last seven months.