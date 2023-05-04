ProMedica announces three executive leadership appointments

All three people were promoted from within the company.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced three executive leadership appointments Wednesday.

Angela Brandt is the new chief administrative officer of the company, Justin Skiver was named president of ProMedica's senior care division and Luke Pile takes over as chief operating officer of the senior care division. All three were promoted from within the company.

According to a news release from ProMedica, Brandt will oversee information technology, supply chain, strategy, marketing, external affairs and process improvement. She will also serve as the lead for the shared services council.

Brandt was previously the president of ProMedica Physicians Group.

Skiver will serve as a member of the executive senior team. He had been the senior care division's chief financial officer and chief strategy officer since February 2022.

Pile previously served as ProMedica's skilled nursing senior vice president.