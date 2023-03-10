Monroe County holds first drug overdose crisis seminar, highlighting addiction and prevention in community

The seminars aim to educate members of the community on overdose prevention and ways to support individuals struggling with addiction.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Mich. — Monroe County will receive more than $5 million in national opioid settlement funds over the next 18 years with some of that money going directly into the community.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they plan to use the money to connect citizens with the tools to prevent overdose deaths.

On Tuesday morning, the county hosted their first drug overdose crisis seminar, a series to highlight how addiction is not a matter of self-control.

An addiction and trauma specialist said addiction is a disease, help is available and information will be shared for free at the seminar.

"I think the more we are educated about what's actually going on, we will be able to understand addiction better," said Mary Morris, a Monroe County resident.

Morris attended the first drug overdose crisis seminar for more than just the information. She said this is impacting entire communities and it hits close to home.

"I know of a drug overdose that just happened Sunday and it was a drug death," said Morris. "I am so sad. It's just happening too much all over."

Stephanie Huhn is a master level psychologist and said our economy is suffering from the opioid crisis.

"I think it's a major crisis in our country, in our state, in our communities and it's extremely costly," Huhn, an addiction and trauma specialist.

She said the seminars presents opportunities for both first responders and the general public to hear different levels of intervention, including care and treatment.

There is also information on what you can do to help the people around you.

"We are starting to address it and talk about it and look at these things and say, 'Hey this is here, and it's honestly been here for a while but what can we do? What can we do to make a change so that this isn't such a crisis and isn't impacting us on all these different levels?'" said Huhn.

Morris said she's leaving with a better understanding of addiction and she's happy Monroe County is addressing the problem.

"I feel like my community is behind me," said Morris. "We need support. People who have addictions have to have support from the community. It's absolutely necessary."

The next seminars will be held on Wednesday Oct. 4, beginning with the first responder training at 9 a.m. and networking beginning just before at 8 a.m.

The community event seminar will begin with networking at 5:30 p.m. and the seminar to follow at 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Meyer Theater on the campus of Monroe County Community College at 1555 S. Raisinville Road.