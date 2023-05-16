How weather affects your mental health in spring and summer

Severe weather and allergies could be causes for anxiety if you have a weather phobia.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring might mark the arrival of warmer temperatures and flowers and summer fast approaching, but for some people, the months ahead can be the most stressful time of the year.

"Typically, when we think about anxiety and weather, we think about the spring and the summer, when we see more thunderstorms and lightning storms and the risk of tornadoes, at least in our area," Bill Emahiser, a licensed professional clinical counselor, said, "and we typically see that in the form of specific phobias."

Although weather events tend to be spaced out most times, we can't necessarily rule out how active the weather can be when it comes to peak allergy season or a very active severe weather season. All of these factors could bring more and more anxiety and stress to your mental health.

Emahiser says these are a few characteristics to look out for.

"They may call off work or not go to school," he said. "They might want to stay in or might be looking for reassurance, constantly checking their phone or their apps, and they have multiple apps."

During the spring, storms and seasonal allergies can act as a one-two punch if both are very active.

"The anxiety can be related to allergies as well. So we can see anxiety go up. And what is a phobia but a type of anxiety disorder?" Emahiser said. "So there is some suggestion that allergies can play a part and that inflammation (from allergies) does impact the way the brain responds and cause anxiety to go up."

Experts say that anxiety for both storms and seasonal allergies is very treatable. But if nothing is done, storm phobia and allergy anxiety could worsen very quickly if there is an active pattern, so you should seek help as soon as you begin to notice the signs.