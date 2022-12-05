Medical bill transparency: Patients struggle to find info that would let them comparison shop for care

The federal government is requiring hospitals to make their pricing easily accessible but there is a lack of compliance.

PatientRightsAdvocate.org Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher said, “If you don’t know what the price is, hospitals can charge whatever they want.”

“Hospitals and insurance companies, as long as they keep patients and consumers in the dark they’re making so much money,”

The cost of health care continues to go up and navigating the system isn’t easy. For nearly a year and a half the federal government has required hospitals to make their pricing transparent before care but not all hospitals are compliant.

“When you have these serious chronic illnesses and it's not only cancer, it’s any chronic illness, anything that puts you in a hospital and puts you in recovery takes you away from work. And of course, the less you work, you have no salary,” Rostowski said. “When I have complications and I’m put in a coma and unexpected things happen, we still have our normal bills.”

“First it was anger and then it was oh no, I’m going to die and within a week. My thoughts were, well, let me just start giving away my things. Let me go ahead. I’m not going to buy anything anymore, it’s just stuff. I’m just going to start purging and making things easier on my spouse for when I pass.”

When she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer she went through so many emotions. She wasn’t pleased with the way the doctor presented the information.

Within one year Susan Rostkowski, 49, went from a cancer diagnosis in her right breast to learning she would be living with breast cancer spreading through her body for the rest of her life.

Chapter 2 : The Study

The non-profit released findings in February, 2022, after surveying 1,000 hospitals, that showed “only 14.3 percent were complying with the transparency rule.” Out of 10 Ohio hospitals included in the report only two, MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland) and The Cleveland Clinic, are complying.

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “Starting January 1, 2021, each hospital operating in the United States will be required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide.”

It's supposed to happen in two ways including “a comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services,” and “a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.”

Fisher said the data would give tech companies the ability to synthesize the data across hospitals.

“Imagine when we get all the data unleashed from these hospitals, we’re going to have shopping tools much like airlines do,” she said. “Like Expedia or Kayak or Google Flights did for airlines, consumers are soon going to be able to find what is [the cost of] an MRI and if I want to get one in 48 hours where can I get one and at what price.”

PatientRightsAdvocate.org’s study found “37.9 percent of hospitals surveyed posted a sufficient amount of negotiated rates, but over half were not compliant in other criteria of the rule, such as listing rates by each insurer and named plan.”

Hospitals can be fined significantly but so far that hasn’t happened. In a written statement, a CMS spokesperson told WTOL 11, as of May, 2022, after a ‘comprehensive review,’ 352 warning notices have been issued to hospitals who were out of compliance with Hospital Price Transparency regulations.” Of those, 169 hospitals have addressed the citations. “To date, each hospital that has come under compliance review has resolved its deficiencies or is in the process of doing so. Therefore, it has not been necessary for CMS to issue any penalties.”

Bowling Green State University Assistant Professor in the Department of Public and Allied Health, Jinha Lee said eventually patients will choose hospitals that are more open with information. It could also help level the field when it comes to care.

“This transparency is the first step to make things affordable and to make health care service more common to everybody,” he said.

With the help of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, WTOL 11 was able to use the cost of one of Rostkowski's procedures as an example.

The hospital charged $1,712 for the procedure. Her insurance paid $707.79 of that but the lowest discount cash price among a select group of hospitals in northwest Ohio was $211.50.

Fisher said price transparency is transformative. “We all need to care about prices in health care because coverage comes out of our paychecks and our wages and the only way we can bring down the cost of health insurance and get more money into our wages and earnings and to be able to protect our health by having financial certainty is to know the prices before we go,” she said.