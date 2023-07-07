x
Health

Public health vending machine in Huron County offers free opioid overdose medicine

The machine will also offer free COVID-19 at-home test kits, drug disposal pouches, and fentanyl test strips.

NORWALK, Ohio — In an effort to help reduce the amount of opioid-related overdose deaths, Huron County Public Health has set up a new vending machine that will offer free naloxone and other items to the public.

The vending machine is located outside of the Huron County Public Health offices on Executive Drive in Norwalk. 

While county health officials say the main purpose of the vending machine is to increase the availability of free naloxone for the community, other important items will also be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week. 

The following items are being offered free to the community:

Huron County Public Health staff will restock the vending machine Mondays-Fridays (excluding holidays), but cannot guarantee the 24/7 availability of any products.

The vending machine was selected as one of several strategies in Huron County to be supported by the HEALing Communities Study, which aims to significantly reduce opioid-related overdose deaths and increase distribution of naloxone, access and utilization of medication for opioid use disorder, and increase safer prescribing of opioids.

