ADRIAN, Mich. — A heart for Christmas: that's what Gabe Villenueva's family is hoping for. The 20-year-old has been on the transplant list for nearly two years.

Gabe has survived multiple heart attacks, a stroke and multiple major surgeries.

"We lost him both times for 30 minutes," mom Linsey McMordie said.

But, Gabe continues to fight. He's hooked up to a machine called an LVAD that pumps the blood for his heart, which isn't strong enough.

He's so thankful for his Adrian community.

"I don't think I'd be able to get through everything if it wasn't for all the people surrounding me in my life," Villanueva said.

Members of the community brought by festive decor to make his room feel less clinical.

"We don't worry when we're here. We know things are taken care of, and really our only concern is being here with Gabe," Linsey McMordie said.

Even when they're home, the hope for a heart is always on their minds.

"I guess we're always ready to get the call because we have to get here within four hours," dad Jason McMordie said.

Now, they're looking for a direct donation for his heart. It's a decision an organ donor's family has to make when their loved one no longer needs it.

"I don't even have the words, for that family, realistically, they are going through the toughest time of their life losing a loved one. So you can imagine thinking about the donation and dealing with the process can be difficult," Gabe's mom said.

It's a difficult decision that would keep Gabe's heart beating and allow him to someday save lives.

"I want to be a nurse because I want to help people that are going through things that I am," he said.

