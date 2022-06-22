Free HIV testing available Friday in downtown Toledo

The University of Toledo Medical Center is hosting the event at Georgjz419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free and confidential HIV testing is available Friday in downtown Toledo.

The University of Toledo Medical Center's Ryan White Program is hosting the event at Georgjz419 at 1205 Adams St. from 9-11 p.m. National HIV Testing Day is June 27.

“HIV testing is so important, particularly for those in higher risk groups," said Dr. Joan Duggan, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of the UTMC Ryan White Program. "This is an opportunity for us to go out into the community, meet people where they are and provide a vital service."

Testing will be done with a finger prick and results will be available in about 20 minutes. Free condoms and safe sex kits will also be available.