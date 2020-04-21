TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High School announced Tuesday that prom is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order.

On a Facebook post, school officials said, "due to the Governor's orders prohibiting large group activities, the cancelation of school for the remainder of the year and the uncertainty of the future of public gatherings, Whitmer High School is sad to announce that the 2020 Whitmer Prom is canceled.

"Without knowing the future legalities of this unprecedented time, an event of this magnitude cannot be planned for effectively or safely.

"We share in your sadness, we offer the Senior Class of 2020 our full support, and we look forward to celebrating our seniors in ANY ways we are able."

