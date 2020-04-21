TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High School announced Tuesday that prom is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order.
On a Facebook post, school officials said, "due to the Governor's orders prohibiting large group activities, the cancelation of school for the remainder of the year and the uncertainty of the future of public gatherings, Whitmer High School is sad to announce that the 2020 Whitmer Prom is canceled.
"Without knowing the future legalities of this unprecedented time, an event of this magnitude cannot be planned for effectively or safely.
"We share in your sadness, we offer the Senior Class of 2020 our full support, and we look forward to celebrating our seniors in ANY ways we are able."
RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update April 21 | 13,725 total cases reported by ODH
RELATED: Where can I get a test? | Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announces more testing sites
RELATED: ODH: At least 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Ohio
Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context
WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.
Protect yourself from coronavirus
- Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.
- Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.