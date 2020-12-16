UToledo experts to hold virtual town hall discussion about vaccine and COVID-19

Infectious disease and virology experts with the University of Toledo will participate in the free virtual town hall on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Infectious disease and virology experts at the University of Toledo will take part in a town hall discussion about COVID-19 and vaccines on Dec. 17.

The discussion, titled "UToledo Experts Address COVID-19: Updates and Vaccine Information", will be free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Several specialists and professors at UToledo will join the discussion, which will be led by Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and executive vice president for clinical affairs.

The hour-long discussion will focus on the facts and current research and treatment initiatives underway for COVID-19.

Presenters include:

• Saurabh Chattopadhyay, assistant professor of medical microbiology and immunology

• Joan Duggan, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine

• Jennifer Hanrahan, infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine

• Jason F. Huntley, associate professor of medical microbiology and immunology

• R. Travis Taylor, assistant professor of medical microbiology and immunology