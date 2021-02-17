Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine while breastfeeding?

Right now, research points to breastfeeding while getting the shot as safe and potentially even beneficial.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be a well-thought-out process for many people, especially moms. Dr. Holly Dickman has a 9-month-old son, who she has been breastfeeding since he was born last year.

She also received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the start of January.

"I kind of continued to breastfeed him through getting the vaccine, just kind of a decision I made through the societies that recommend it, and the science the way I read it and understood it," explained Dr. Dickman.

While the FDA advises women to speak with their doctor before making the decision, current research points to breastfeeding while getting the shot as safe and potentially even beneficial.

Dr. Dickman is currently participating in a study that looks for antibodies in breast milk that could protect babies from COVID-19.

"We don't think there's going to be any harm here, we actually think there's going to be some benefit to the babies that you're breastfeeding. So that was kind of my motivation!" said Dr. Dickman.

The best thing for you to do in this situation is to talk to your doctor, as everyone is different. But, if you're looking for some reputable sources on this topic, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists offers an in-depth analysis available at this link.