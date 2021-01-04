Gov. Mike DeWine: State to begin vaccinating every college student who wants a dose next week

DeWine made the announcement during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

DAYTON, Ohio — On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a new strategy in the state's plan to vaccinate Ohioans as quickly as possible.

Starting next week, DeWine says the state will seek to vaccinate every college student in Ohio who wants a shot. The state will utilize the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to make this possible.

"We have an obligation to vaccinate people as quickly as we can to increase the vaccination rate," DeWine noted.

DeWine says the state believes that offering vaccinations on college campuses will cause more students to opt to get the vaccine alongside their peers.

"Although young people are less likely to get sick from COVID, the evidence shows that young people are significant carriers - so, this is also a strategic move to vaccinate students before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May," the governor added.

Not every college in Ohio will be able to get fully vaccinated next week, DeWine said, but the process will get underway. There is no word yet on how the appointment procedure will work.

In addition, the state also will also begin working with businesses, labor unions, and other organizations to offer vaccinations to employees at their work locations.

Beginning the week of April 12, any vaccine provider can use up to 25% of their vaccine allocation each week for vaccinating groups of their own employees or they can partner with local employers, labor unions, or other organizations to provide the vaccine.

You can watch Gov. DeWine's briefing from Thursday in the player below