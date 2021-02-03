COVID-19 vaccine side effect causing false positive cancer screenings

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, swelling caused by the COVID vaccine is causing false positives on cancer screening exams.

HOUSTON — One side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine is swelling.

According to MD Anderson Cancer Center, that swelling is causing false positives on cancer screening exams.

"Cancer experts at MD Anderson are seeing an uptick in mammograms identifying a false positive for breast cancer due to a common side effect of the available COVID-19 vaccines — swollen lymph nodes. The detection of swollen lymph nodes in imaging exams has led to false positives for leukemia and lymphoma patients, as well," MD Anderson said in a release.

MD Anderson experts said the swelling can impact results up to six weeks after vaccination. They're raising awareness of the issue so patients can plan accordingly.

Patients, except for women who are overdue for their screening exams, are being advised to wait six to 10 weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule their exams.