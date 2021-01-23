CDC: Less than half of Ohio's COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out

Roughly 52% of the state's distributed shots are still waiting to be used.

CLEVELAND — 3News is continuing to keep an eye on developments with getting people vaccinated for COVID-19, and new statistics give an indication of Ohio's progress (or perhaps lack thereof).

According to the the latest numbers from the CDC, less than half of the vaccine doses distributed to Ohio have actually made it into people's arms. As of Friday, the center reports 1,233,075 coronavirus vaccines have been distributed to the state, with 594,924 administered.

With roughly 52% of the shots still yet to be given, we are digging for answers as to why that's the case, including whether the unused doses are being held for the second dose of the vaccine or if there is a current shortage of resources.

More locally, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health tells us they've received about 7,500 doses so far. Allotments for those in category 1B are apparently low due to current supplies.

Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda tells 3News that Ohio's backlog may not be as dramatic as the CDC reports because of a delay in the entry of data. Also, many of the unused doses are reserved for the second shot of the vaccine, which will be administered in Summit County starting on Monday.